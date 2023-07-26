Damage caused to children's play area at Páirc Nua Chollann

UNACCEPTABLE: Considerable damage was caused to the soft playground area in Páirc Nua Chollann

'CONSIDERABLE damage' has been caused to the new children’s play area at Páirc Nua Chollann over the weekend.

Damage was caused to the floor of the soft playground area, while there were scenes of anti-social behaviour in the area with stones being thrown at passing cars. Stones were also thrown at the emergency services who were attending the aftermath of a car crash on the Stewartstown Road.

It's just the latest incident of anti-social behaviour that has been plaguing the stretch of road in recent months.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said such incidents could lead to a "serious road traffic accident and closure of park for repairs".

"This is unacceptable," he said.

Damage to the soft play area

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: “This unnecessary damage could cause injury to young children and families, and we are keen to stop this anti-social behaviour which affects local people.

“West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing are appealing for any witnesses or information that could assist in identifying the suspects who have caused considerable damage to the children's play area in Pairc Nua Chollann, Stewartstown Road.”