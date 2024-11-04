Police investigating car set on fire in Ardoyne

POLICE are investigating an arson attack after a car was set on fire in Ardoyne early on Monday morning.

Police reported an individual was seen pouring liquid over the bonnet of a blue Audi TT on Brompton Park before setting the vehicle on fire.

ARSON: The car was significantly damaged

PSNI Sergeant Martin said: “Shortly before 1:30am, it was reported that a blue Audi TT which was parked outside a property in the area was set alight. It was reported that a person dressed in dark coloured clothing poured a liquid over the bonnet of the vehicle and set it alight. He then made off on foot towards the Butler Place area following the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 51 04/11/24.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”