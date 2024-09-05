Police investigating racial harassment of mother and children in Sandy Row

A POLICE investigation is currently under way into the ongoing racist harassment of a mother and her two children in the Sandy Row area.

The PSNI confirmed that following numerous reports of verbal racial abuse and anti-social behaviour against the woman and her two children in Teutonic Gardens, officers are now investigating a series of racially motivated hate crimes.

Commenting on the investigation, PSNI Inspector McCrum said: "We received a report yesterday, 4 September, of anti-social behaviour in the Teutonic Gardens area. It was reported that there has been ongoing verbal racial abuse and anti-social behaviour by a group of young people directed at a woman and two young children, over the last two months.

"We have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances behind these incidents, which we are treating as racially motived hate crimes. Officers will be patrolling the area to prevent any more incidents of this nature.

"This will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives. Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever. Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 398 of 04/09/24."

This investigation follows numerous other racially motivated hate crimes in the area which was also at the centre of the racially motivated riots which engulfed parts of Belfast last month.