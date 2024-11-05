Police recover households items – including oven – following Halloween burglary

RECOVERED: The oven was one of the items that was recovered

POLICE have recovered household items which were stolen from a property in North Belfast on Halloween night.

Thieves stole a large amount of items from the property including the kitchen's oven and £6,000 worth of personal belongings.

Posting on Facebook, Police North Belfast stated: "Yesterday afternoon we responded to a report of a burglary where a large number of items, including the kitchen oven, had been stolen.

"The victim had suspicions as to who was involved and officers in attendance recognised the alleged suspect's name from a separate incident a number of weeks prior.

"Officers were able to review their body worn video footage of that interaction and to their surprise were able to identify a number of items that had now been reported stolen in the suspects possession.

"Two people have now been arrested for burglary and approximately £6,000 worth of personal belongings (including the oven!) have been retrieved."

A spokesperson for the PSNI followed up saying: "The two people arrested have both since been released on bail pending further enquiries."