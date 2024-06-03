Increased police patrols after youths seen on roof of Glider

POLICE say they will increase patrols in West Belfast after more incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour involving the Glider at the weekend.

Shortly before 4pm on Friday, it was reported youths were on a Glider roof on the Stewartstown Road. No damage was caused.

At approximately 7pm, police received a second report that a stone or rock was thrown at a Glider, breaking the window and hitting a young child on the leg.

Chief Inspector Conway says those involved in committing such offences face the very real prospect of prosecution and a criminal record.

“We cannot stress enough how incredibly dangerous and reckless this type of behaviour is and someone could end up seriously injured," he said. “Those involved in this type of behaviour need to be aware of the seriousness of their actions.

“Even a small stone can shatter a windscreen, obstruct the view of the driver and cause a collision that could result in serious injury or even death."

There was an in crease in police patrols in the area at the weekend to prevent similar incidents.

“We would also ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

“Enquiries into both of these reports are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have mobile or other footage of what happened, to contact police on 101 quoting references 1157 and 1534 31/05/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.