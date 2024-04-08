Police treating Finaghy house graffiti as a 'hate crime'

HATE CRIME: The graffiti on the home of Takura Makoni

POLICE are treating graffiti on a house in Finaghy as a hate crime. The graffiti, which is being treated as a hate crime, was daubed on the exterior wall of a house in Sicily Park. It was reported at 9.45am on Sunday morning.

It is believed to have occurred some hours earlier between 2am and 4am.

The house belongs to Takura Makoni, who believes he was targeted after speaking out against anti-immigration signs which were put up in and around the Finaghy area in February.

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey slammed those responsible for the graffiti.

“Racist graffiti daubed on the home of Takura Makoni in Finaghy is sickening, and a despicable attempt to intimidate someone in their home and stir up hate," she said.

“There is no place for racism in our communities, and I would urge all political representatives to stand together against this hate which does not reflect the community of Finaghy. I will be speaking to the PSNI today who are now investigating this graffiti as a hate crime, and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward.”

South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl branded the graffiti as an "appalling and sinister attack which was designed to threaten Takura for speaking out".

CONDEMNED: The racists posters that were erected in February

"Those behind it do not represent South Belfast which is a community of compassionate, kind and welcoming people. However, that does not diminish its impact on those people who are being targeted. It creates fear and it is completely unacceptable.

"I have reported this graffiti to the PSNI and I would urge anyone with any information to contact them urgently."

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: "We are treating this as a hate-motivated crime and our enquiries are ongoing.

“The sentiment expressed is unacceptable and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist enquiries to get on touch on 101 quoting reference 498 07/04/24."

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous.