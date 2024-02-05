Police urged public to be aware of scammers in North and West Belfast

SCAM: Individuals in North and West Belfast have been scammed by fraudsters tricking them into revealing their bank details and hacking their accounts

THE POLICE are urging the public in North and West Belfast to be on alert after a number of reports of fraudulent scams which have conned individuals out of thousands of pounds.

Temporary Superintendent Allister Hagan for policing in North and West Belfast said police have received reports that people have been contacted by scammers claiming to be from their bank.

The fraudsters have contacted individuals claiming there has been fraudulent activity on their account and then ask the victims to submit a text code in their banking app in order to make their account safe.

Superintendent Hagan said: “Whilst the victim attempts to input the code, the fraudster/s have been able to access personal financial details to access the bank account and money has subsequently been taken.

“The most recent report made to police in North and West Belfast was on Thursday evening, 1st February after a man in the North Belfast area was swindled out of thousands of pounds from his savings account by a fraudster using this technique.

“Police enquiries into this report remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way recently, but have not reported it, to do so now to police, to their bank and to Action Fraud.

“Criminals use every trick in the book to steal your money, and will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in.

“Our advice is that you should never disclose your personal or financial details over the phone, in person, or by email, to someone you don't know. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.”

You can report fraudulent activity to police online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or on the non-emergency number 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni