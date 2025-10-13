Pressures on families raised during St Vincent de Paul meeting with Lord Mayor

REPRESENTATIVES of The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) were warmly received by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly, during a recent visit to City Hall, where meaningful conversations took place about the rising needs within local communities and the charity’s ongoing work to provide vital support. The meeting created an atmosphere of empathy, encouragement and shared understanding, underpinned by the Lord Mayor’s own first hand experience of community work.

SVP members from South and East Belfast used the opportunity to brief the Lord Mayor on the increasing pressures faced by individuals and families across Belfast and beyond. They highlighted the charity’s core work of home visitation and assessing the need of those reaching out for assistance with dignity. The delegation spoke about the dedication of volunteers across SVP Conferences, who give their time quietly and compassionately in response to growing demand.

Speaking after the meeting, Pauline Brown, SVP Regional Manager, said: “SVP volunteers received a warm welcome from the Lord Mayor who expressed sincere appreciation for the commitment and resilience shown by SVP members. Drawing on her own experience of working closely with communities, Lord Mayor spoke about the realities faced by people living with financial strain, isolation and uncertainty. Her understanding and insight resonated strongly with our members, who were encouraged by her acknowledgment of the challenges volunteers encounter daily.

“We had a real sense that Lord Mayor could empathise deeply with the stories shared, reflecting on how frontline community work exposes both hardship and hope. She commended SVP for offering practical help without judgement, and for being present in homes and neighbourhoods where people often feel forgotten or overwhelmed. The Lord Mayor emphasised that such support plays a vital role in keeping families hopeful and sustaining community spirit in difficult times.

“Our members provided an insight into the values and ethos of SVP delivering help with compassion, dignity and solidarity, essential to building a fairer and more inclusive Belfast. This meeting provided a morale boost to our volunteers, many of whom are dealing with increasing requests for help.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers tirelessly work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.

If you require help from SVP or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.svp.ie