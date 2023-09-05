Second security alert in one week at home of East Belfast GAA club

TWO schools have been forced to close amid an ongoing security alert at pitches used by East Belfast GAA club.

Police are currently at Henry Jones Playing Fields on the outskirts of South/East Belfast after a suspicious device was found.

Nearby Lough View Integrated Primary and Nursery School, as well as Bumbles on the Hill and Young Ones childcare have been closed for security reasons.

It is the second security incident at the pitches this week. Last Thursday, goal posts were torched and netting burned in the latest incident at the pitches. The pitches also came under attack back in May when sectarian graffiti was daubed on a wall at the grounds and a security alert was called.

East Belfast GAA is the only GAA club in East Belfast and currently has around 600 members from all community backgrounds. The club do not currently have a home but use Henry Jones Playing Field to train.

In relation to Henry Jones, I have asked for an urgent meeting between BCC, PSNI and local Cllrs to see how we combat the campaign of intimidation against @EastBelfastGAA — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) September 5, 2023

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has condemned those responsible for the latest security alert and said concerted attempts to intimidate adults and children playing sport in a public park must stop.

“I am absolutely dismayed that a suspicious object has been found at Henry Jones playing fields that are used by East Belfast GAA.

“This comes only days after goalposts at this field were attacked in what appears to be a concerted attempt by sinister elements to intimidate both adults and children away from playing sport in a public park.

“This has also caused major disruption for residents this morning with roads closed and a local integrated primary school forced to close.

“Disgraceful incidents like this do not represent the vast majority of people who are focused on moving forward and on the future.

“All sporting fraternities must stand together against these reckless attacks on these pitches and the clear attempt to stop the growth of Gaelic games in this area. It must stop."

Another security alert up at Henry Jones playing field and the local school will suffer, due to the deranged violent mindset by a few over a GAA club.



East Belfast GAA have the same right as any other local clubs in different sports to exist and thrive. — Cllr Brian Smyth (@Briansmyth99) September 5, 2023

Condemning the attack, SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite, said: “These continued attacks on East Belfast GAA by a small band of thugs must cease once and for all. Those behind the targeting of the club do not speak for or represent people in this area, the vast majority of whom have bigger things to be worrying about than what their local sports clubs get up to.

“In stark contrast to this continued intimidation, East Belfast GAA has been a wonderful addition to life in the area. Like many parts of our city, East Belfast is changing and the club have played a big part in that, being an inclusive, positive and proactive addition to the community."