Primary school children showcase traditional music skills in Belfast city centre

CEOL: Ray Morgan from Glengormley School of Traditional Music with Grace and Cara from Holy Cross Girls PS and Princy from St Malachy's PS

PRIMARY schools from across Belfast have been showcasing their traditional music skills at a special two-day event in the city centre.

Organised by Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the annual Primary Schools' Irish Traditional Music Performances was held at the 2 Royal Avenue building on Monday and Tuesday.

Schools taking part included Holy Cross Girls, St Malachy's and Gaelscoil Éanna.

Ray Morgan, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music said: "These performances have brought schools and young musicians together over the past couple of years, and have helped bring Irish traditional music to the fore in education – particularly at Pprimary level.

"Our aim is a simple one – to promote and encourage the teaching of traditional Irish music in primary schools.

"Our objective is to provide and facilitate an opportunity for those primary school children learning traditional music to play and perform in front of an audience.