Professor Peter Finn dedicates Aisling Roll of Honour award to St Mary's colleagues

HONOUR: Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s University College, is presented with his award by Michael Guerin from sponsors Medicare

PROFESSOR Peter Finn from St Mary’s University College dedicated his Roll of Honour award at the 27th Aisling Awards to the staff at the Falls Road institution.

On Friday evening the college’s principal received the prestigious Roll of Honour Award at the annual Aisling Awards in the Europa Hotel. Over five hundred guests attended the event, where the Guest Speaker was Michelle O’Neill MLA. The Aisling Awards are now the premier awards night for Belfast City showcasing the positivity of the city and its people.

On receiving the award Peter said: “I am delighted to receive the Roll of Honour Award, but I take it as recognition of the wider effort by all my colleagues at St Mary’s who have successfully transformed the institution from a teacher training college into a University College of Queen’s University.”

He continued: “A small institution like ours has to be distinctive in order to be relevant, it is through community engagement that we have found our niche.”

Peter thanked the dozens of community organisations and groups that hold events in the College each year for bringing something special to the campus life.