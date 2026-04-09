A North Belfast community project has been commended for its efforts in breaking down physical and mental barriers in areas that suffered some of the worst violence during the Troubles.

TASCIT (Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition) is a cross-community partnership that has been putting residents at the heart of its work for 13 years, encouraging dialogue and improving community relations around some of the most contentious issues and interface sites that remain in Belfast.

Supported through the International Fund for Ireland’s (IFI) Peace Barriers Programme, the project has worked closely with residents from both sides of the community to discuss the potential removal of peace walls in their area. Interface communities remain some of the most divided in Belfast and face a range of socio-economic issues, as well as ongoing challenges around anti-social behaviour, parades and sectarianism.

Despite this, the project has become a cornerstone of stability for local residents. It has been a driving force behind the historic removal of the Flax Street barrier, which divided communities for 40 years, and the subsequent creation of Hillview Retail Park, now home to major brands like Lidl and Starbucks.

The former Flax Street barrier which has been removed

Commenting on the success of TASCIT, Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: “Building trust within both communities has been instrumental in TASCIT’s approach to get agreement around barrier removal. Alongside regular consultations, they delivered a series of engaging, family-friendly events and the successful ‘Challenging Conversations’ course. This initiative encouraged local residents from both nationalist and unionist backgrounds to explore sensitive issues such as the legacy of the Troubles, cultural heritage, identity, and flags”.

The new shared shopping centre on the Crumlin Road

IFI Board Member, Angila Chada, said: “The Peace Barriers Programme has been transformative for interface communities, reducing division and creating the conditions for opportunity and regeneration. In the last year over 23,000 residents have taken part in events organised by projects, and we’ve invested around £4m in the programme since 2021.

"Supporting and empowering communities to work together is key to improving and enhancing community relations. Projects like TASCIT are critical to ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts. Through their determination, they have transformed North Belfast, creating a new sense of community and spaces that are now viewed as shared and for everyone.”

Sean Oliver, TASCIT staff member said: “It has been a very rewarding 13 years for those of us involved in the project.

"We would see ourselves as a catalyst, acting as a channel for local residents to discuss the future of the peace walls in their area and also creating opportunities for people from either side of the interface to come together and discuss the contentious issues, to hear others' point of view and to have respectful but honest conversations."

Local resident Mary spoke of her experience with the project. “I live a few hundred yards from the interface and in all my life, I’m fifty-five. I had had no contact with the people on the other side of the road. So I was quite apprehensive about joining up for such a course but it was amazing to sit in the room with some of those people, for us to talk about our lives and our views.

"One of the sessions was in their local community centre, five or six minutes from my house but in an area I hadn’t visited for about 50 years. What I really found was that we are all so alike, we are all dealing with the same issues, the same problems, but also seeing a better future for our kids and grandchildren."