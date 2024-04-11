Dual language signage in two North Belfast streets 'put on hold' despite meeting threshold

A PROPOSAL to erect bilingual street signage in two North Belfast streets has been put on hold despite the threshold being met.

At Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, councillors were asked to consider dual-language street signage for Sunningdale Park North and and Ben Madigan Park South. Belfast City Council’s policy states that 15 percent of residents in favour is enough to erect the signs.

In Sunningdale Park North, 22 percent of occupiers were in favour of a second street name plate, 33 percent were not in favour, and one occupier had no preference either way. A report from Council officers had previously identified that the carrying out of the survey and the erection of the dual language street signs could cause community tension.

In Ben Madigan Park South, 23.18 per cent were in favour of a second street name plate, while 26.08 percent were not. One resident who did not support the dual language street sign stated that the street name is already an Irish name, meaning 'The Hill of the Dogs'.

Two residents from one household who did not support the dual language street sign are concerned at the apparent lack of consultation with residents and that the threshold of 15 percent seems low. They also raised concerns that the dual language signs may introduce uncertainties that could impact on property values and that the signs could become targets of vandalism, and the safety and security of the community could be compromised.

The residents also enquired if a 15 per cent quota would apply if residents wanted any decision reversed. Officers advised that there is no mechanism in the policy to remove the dual language street signs once they are approved.

Belfast City Council recently agreed to erect Irish language street signage in over 300 streets on the Falls Road Gaeltacht Quarter

Alliance councillor Micky Murray, proposed not erecting new signs at both streets and instead “putting them to the back of the queue again".

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly called for the proposals to be "scrapped" and stated that she didn't see the point in asking people "over and over again" when it is clear they don't want the dual language sign.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly reminded councillors that the 15 per cent threshold had been met in both streets.

"The threshold has been met in Sunningdale Park North and also Ben Madigan Park South," he said. “What this committee is doing is showing a bit of maturity, that we are not just proceeding with the 15 per cent policy here, and that we understand there are sensitivities in both of those streets, where the threshold has been met but we are saying we will look at them again in the future.”

Councillor Murray's proposal was successful, with both applications set for a future discussion and decision.