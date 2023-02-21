122 new homes for Upper Springfield approved at Council

CLEAR VIEW: Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly at the site of the proposed housing development

PLANS for a new housing development in Upper Springfield have been approved by Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The plans would see 122 much-needed homes delivered in the area.

The social housing development is set to be built on the old St Gerard’s School site on the Springfield Road.

“It’s great to see we’re at a stage now where we are hopefully going to go forward on site in the summer and these houses delivered,” Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said.

Cllr Donnelly said “a lot of work has been done in the last 18 months with residents, the developers and the community".

“We had a lot of engagement with local residents in the Dermot Hill estate who had concerns around the development in terms of what would be pedestrian or vehicle access through Dermot Hill.

“Through a series of conversations between ourselves, the developer and local residents, we came up with a healthy solution that everyone was happy with, that there would be no pedestrian or vehicle access through Dermot Hill.”

Councillor Donnelly continued: “We also took in the concerns from nearby Belfield Heights and also from the nearby Mill Race and the Traveller community who again had some concerns about this proposed development.

Councillor Donnelly has said consultation was key throughout this process.

“Housing waiting lists and housing distress in West Belfast is massive so this will go a good bit to putting a dent into that,” he added.