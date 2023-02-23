VOX POP: Frustration with DUP as Protocol talks drag on

PROTOCOL: Gerard Coulter said the DUP would keep finding reasons to not go into government with Sinn Féin

WITH EU and British government negotiations over the NI Protocol dragging on, the Andersonstown News visited in the Kennedy Centre on Tuesday to gauge the opinion of shoppers about the current political situation and the chances of an agreement in the coming days.

Gerard Coulter said: "I don't think the DUP will ever go back into government especially with there being a Sinn Féin First Minister. They'll find something else they don't like and use that as a reason to not go back to work.

"There's no way they will ever accept Michelle O'Neill. I think the DUP need to be told if they don't get their finger out there'll be joint authority with Dublin, that would scare them!"

Gerry McEvoy said: "The Protocol needs sorted out. We all should have a government here up and running and it's not fair to have a society run by civil servants when there are politicians who should be doing it.

"Society can't work this way and I think they should be told they have to sort it out or else."

Gerry McEvoy said the Protocol needs sorted out

Janet Tierney said: "I have retired in recent years after 40 years living in Scotland and I can't believe this place hasn't changed. It's the same as when I left, just bickering over Green and Orange.

"There are people who are really suffering over here and they shouldn't have to. When there were riots over the Protocol they interviewed one man who was out rioting and he didn't even know what the Protocol was. I think they need to get back to work."

Janet Tierney said politics had barely changed here in 40 years

Paul Mullan said: "I think there should be joint authority between Westminster and Dublin if the DUP refuse to go into government."

Paul Mullan said there should be joint authority between Dublin and Westminster if the DUP refuse to go back

Zoë Tate said: "The DUP are refusing to pass laws and they seem to want everything to go through Westminster. They refused to pass Dáithí's Law around organ donation over the Protocol and wanted it to go through Westminster instead because they refuse to go into government here."

Zoë Tate said the DUP had obstructed the passage of Dáithí's Law

Ryan Barr added: "They (DUP) seem to always want to go through Westminster instead of going through the government here. It makes everything longer for us when they could just get the work done here."