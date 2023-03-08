PSNI officer dies following January assault

ASSAULT: Colin Prime died on 6 March after being assaulted on 29 January in South Belfast

A PSNI officer has died after being assaulted on the Malone Road while off-duty in January.

The PSNI confirmed that Colin Prime (41) was a serving police officer but was off duty when he was assaulted on Eglantine Avenue in South Belfast whilst waiting for a lift in a car park on 29 January. Mr Prime was taken to hospital following the assault where he died on Monday, 6 March. Mr Prime was married with two children.

The PSNI have confirmed that a murder investigation has now been launched into Mr Prime’s death.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29th when the victim was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached the victim and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.”

Detective Inspector Griffin continued: “My thoughts, and deepest sympathies, are first and foremost with Colin’s family who have been left bereft. Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

“I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack. A post mortem will be carried out and detectives will consider the findings.”

Detective Inspector Griffin appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.

“We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.”

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.