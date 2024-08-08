Tension mounts ahead of Friday racist 'protest': QUB to close campus; Cops dismiss misinformation scam

QUEEN'S University Belfast has announced plans to close its campus tomorrow (Friday) in response to threats of racist demonstrations in the city.

In a statement, university VC Prof Ian Greer said the move was "a precautionary measure to ensure staff and students travelling to and from campus are not put at any risk".

It comes amid apparent plans for a far-right demo in Belfast city centre on Friday evening. A counter-demonstration is planned for City Hall from 4:30-7pm.

The uni decision came just minutes before the PSNI dismissed misinformation being shared on social media claiming that the police were warning workers to avoid the city centre tomorrow.

Aimed at members of the ethnic minority community, the message — shared thousands of times on WhatsApp — advised recipients to contact the police before they travelled into the city centre, to avoid public transport and to "keep your mobile full charged and at home". The bogus statement added: "The PSNI advises employers to release staff...by 2pm or earlier. All areas are at risk as the PSNI cannot predict where potential conflict may arise."

Meanwhile the QUB Vice-Chancellor urged young people not to put their personal futures at risk by partaking in violence and disruption.

“At Queen's, we abhor violence and condemn without reservation islamophobia, racism and xenophobia in all forms," he said. "As a university community, we are committed to diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging, and to our campus being a safe, secure environment for all staff and students."

Sir Ian urged young people not to support the anti-migrant demos.

"I urge young people who might become involved in violence to understand that the biggest threat to your future prospects does not come from people fleeing persecution in other parts of the world, or from committed international staff who underpin the Health Service, or from families, like yours, who wish to live in peace and contribute to society here," he said.

“Rather, the biggest threat to your future prospects, and the greatest threat to your safety, comes from those who believe that violence is the answer, and that damage and destruction brings progress. None of this is true."

The Vice-Chancellor added:

“Let’s work together positively to change people’s lives. Let’s harness our energies for the wider good, including your own. Please do not jeopardise your future and the future of your city through misguided actions, which will damage your chances in life and damage this great city.”