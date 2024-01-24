Tributes to Rab Fryers whose funeral takes place today

TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast republican Robert 'Rab' Fryers following his passing.

Rab, who was in his 70s, passed away peacefully in his Dermott Hill home, surrounded by his loving family on January 18.

The former IRA Volunteer was jailed for 25 years in 1995 over a failed bomb attack in London. He was arrested as he waited at a bus stop in London with the device, which contained two-and-a-half kilograms of Semtex and petrol.

Family members and republican groups have led tributes to Rab on social media.

Colm Taylor said: "Thinking of my aunt Maura and all my cousins on the passing off our uncle Rab Fryers.

"A truly inspirational man who's qualities where never ending, a great story-teller, a listening ear, a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather to all his children and husband to Maura who he absolutely adored.

"We will all cherish our memories of Rab forever."

The Felons Club posted: "We are heartbroken. We have lost another dear friend and comrade, Óglach Rab Fryers.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to Maura and to his grieving family circle at this sad time."

Rab is survived by wife, Maura, children Mark, Alison, Aine, Niall and Brendan and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rab's remains will leave his late residence on Wednesday at 1.30pm to arrive at Roselawn Crematorium for a Service at 4pm.