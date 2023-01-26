Race marshals needed for this year’s SPAR Craic 10k

THE countdown is on to the SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick's Day and the call has gone out for race marshals to lend a hand on the day.

With the event promising to be the biggest yet, it is a case of all hands on deck with all help most welcome to ensure this year's event is the best since its inception in 2015.

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Féile an Phobail and Failte Feirste Thiar have been behind the SPAR Craic 10k as sponsors from that first race eight years ago and once again, they are on board to help promote one of the highlights of the St Patrick's Day festivities.

“We are delighted to partner with SPAR Craic 10k which has grown enormously over the past number of years to be the leading 10k run across the island,” said Clíodhna NicBhranair, from James Connolly Centre.

"Runners have the opportunity to see some of the highlights of west Belfast. We are open for business in Áras Uí Chonghaile and we look forward to welcoming runners and their families to uncover the hidden heritage that was James Connolly’s time in Belfast.”

🗣️Call for Marshals



Volunteer Race Marshals Required for the #SPARcraic10k 2023❗️



Sign up online now👉 https://t.co/aFWYTUjb6X pic.twitter.com/mOIllre0ot — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) January 24, 2023

Kevin Gamble from Féile an Phobail echoed those sentiments, adding: “Féile an Phobail is delighted to once again partner with the SPAR Craic 10k, particularly as it takes place alongside our Féile an Earraigh Spring Festival, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of Belfast and into West Belfast and bringing colour, excitement and energy to St Patrick’s Day here in the city.”

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.

Those who wish to register as a marshal for the event can find further details at https://aisling-events.com/spar-craic-10k-2023-marshals-form/