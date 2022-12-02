Trasna na Tonnta: Raidió Fáilte launches brand new recording studio

The official launch of Raidió Fáilte’s brand new recording studio took place yesterday as part of the Fleadh Feirste’s celebrations.

A great buzz of excitement filled the air — and the airwaves — as a live show was broadcast from the new studio in Raidió Fáilte’s building on Divis Street.

The station provides a community radio service to the Irish language community both locally (at 107.1FM) and globally over the web. The recording studio will provide a hub for Irish language speakers and musicians..

Prominent Irish language pioneers Fergus Ó hÍr and Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh

Radio presenters Dónall Chaoimhín Mac Murchaidh agus Neil Ó Briain could be heard live on the local community radio station and worldwide online.

Music was heard and craic was had as local musicians performed in the new studio — which is available to hire. A group of traditional musicians from Cólaiste Feirste played a few songs, and Caoimhe Ní Chathail sang with Frank Cassidy on guitar. Raidió Fáilte presenter Cormac Buzz Ó Briain joined in to play a few tunes on the uilleann pipes.

The celebratory event ended with delicious refreshments from An Lon Dubh café located within the Raidió Fáilte building.

The bilingual cafe which promotes the Irish language is open four days a week in the Raidió Fáilte building.