Build Casement rally on Saturday ahead of Antrim-Armagh clash

A MARCH will take place this weekend with those in attendance calling for Casement Park to be redeveloped.

Organised by South Antrim GAA and Gaels for Casement, the rally will take place on Saturday morning assembling at 9am at Rossa GAC car park before leaving for Casement Park at 9.30am. The rally comes ahead of the Ulster Senior Championship clash between Antrim and Armagh at Corrigan Park that afternoon.

In February, GAA President Jarlath Burns said that a total of £260m is needed to rebuild Casement Park. The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project, while the Irish Government has offered £42 million, and the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million. The Irish government has also said that it is willing to up its financial contribution.

Last September, the British government said Casement Park could not be built in time to be a host venue for the Euro 2028 soccer tournament. It has not given any financial commitment to the stadium's rebuild.

Kevin Gamble, Chair of South Antrim Board, said the rally has been organised for the GAA community to voice their support for Casement Park.

"For the last number of months, there has been a lot of focus once again on Casement Park with Antrim having to play a home game at a club ground," he explained.

"We have heard all the discussion about Antrim playing at Corrigan Park. Is it big enough? Is it viable for a Championship game? None of these questions would be asked if we had Casement Park.

"People in grassroots GAA have been asking for an update on Casement. The fact is that the Executive have a commitment to deliver three stadia – rugby and soccer have theirs and now it is time for Casement Park to be delivered and equality for the GAA.

"We have a DUP minister who has the opportunity to deliver and be a champion for Casement Park. The idea behind Saturday is to hold a rally to call on that political support once again to deliver Casement Park.

#BuildCasement



🔸️March & Rally

🗓Saturday 12th April



📍Assemble at Rossa Car Park 9am



🕐Rally will be leaving 9.30am Sharp



📢Key Speakers at Casement Park



Bígí Linn! pic.twitter.com/BntjI9gmht — Harry Connolly (@HarryBeag) April 5, 2025

"The planning application is in and has been approved. The Executive have it on their desk. We know there is still a funding gap there but if the will is there from all parties then there is no reason why Casement cannot be built."

Kevin is inviting the public to come along to Saturday's rally and march to show their support too.

"It is massively frustrating for the GAA community," he added. "I am a resident in West Belfast. I coach at a local club and everyday seeing Casement Park in the ruins that it is in is heartbreaking.

"There is a feeling of frustration and anger but it drives the people of West Belfast and Antrim on to ensure we get a stadium built that is deserving of the community here. I would invite the public to come along on Saturday and show their support for Casement Park."

Speakers include:

Áine Turbidy – Antrim LGFA Player

Paddy Cunningham – Former Antrim Football Captain

Katierose Bell – Antrim Camogie Player

Oisín McConville - All Ireland Winner with Armagh in 2002 and Broadcaster.