Nazi symbol and Mussolini quote on display in Rangers end during Glasgow derby

THERE was widespread outrage on social media in the wake of Sunday’s Scottish Cup Glasgow derby after a group of Rangers fans displayed a flag with Nazi and fascist references.



The Hoops ran out victorious with a single goal victory at Hampden Park, but it was not just the latest derby defeat for the Ibrox side which was the subject of intense social media attention after the game.



Keen-eyed fans both in the stadium and watching on television noticed the flag, which was displayed in a prominent position near the touchline.

During a Scottish Cup semi-final football match between Celtic and Rangers on Sunday at Glasgow's Hampden Park, some Rangers supporters displayed a flag featuring a Totenkopf – a Nazi symbol – as well as a quote commonly attributed to Fascist leader Benito Mussolini pic.twitter.com/Fn9XEm8Wdq — Bellingcat Monitoring Project (@BcatMonitoring) May 1, 2023

The flag in question had four different emblems emblazoned across each corner of a white cross on a blue background with the loyalist phrase 'No surrender'. As well as the Rangers crest and the number 936, the 'Totenkopf' or 'Death's Head' skull-and-crossbones symbol of the feared Nazi SS Panzer Division and the Mussolini war cry 'Expand or perish' were featured on the banner.

Rangers fans with the flag at an unknown venue previously

Anti-fascists on social media were quick to show their disgust, variously describing the display of the flag as “scumbag behaviour” and “truly disgusting”.

A nazi flag in the rangers end yesterday when they literally have an armed forces day at ibrox, that’s the most unexplainable thing 😭 — Max (@Max____67) May 1, 2023

The Bellingcat Monitoring Project – a group known for its exposure of far-right and fascist groups across Europe – touched on the flag which was captured on live TV. It commented: “During a Scottish Cup semi-final football match between Celtic and Rangers on Sunday at Glasgow's Hampden Park, some Rangers supporters displayed a flag featuring a Totenkopf – a Nazi symbol – as well as a quote commonly attributed to fascist leader Benito Mussolini."

Celtic fan media account ‘The Cynic’ said: “There’s nothing I hate more than folk saying 'They’re just as bad as each other' or lumping the Celtic and Rangers support as one under 'The Old Firm' banner. There’s only one set of supporters that had a literal Nazi flag at the game yesterday. Never let anyone forget that.”



Meanwhile, the outrage in the British media over some Celtic fans singing anti-monarchy songs at the match was contrasted with their failure to cover the Rangers fans' Nazi display. Twitter user ‘Soph’ asked: “Anything about Rangers fans flying a literal Nazi flag?"



Meanwhile, a number of Rangers fans hit out at the flag but insisted it was a "small minority of fans who have let us down" and that it is not a true reflection of their club.