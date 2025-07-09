Rare dragonfly discovered at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

VOLUNTEERS at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve in West Belfast have discovered a rare black-tailed skimmer dragonfly – the first ever recorded in Belfast and only the second sighting in County Antrim.

David and Ellen, two volunteers who were taking a short break from litter picking, noticed a flurry of dragonfly activity and stopped to observe. With their cameras ready, they managed to photograph the black-tailed skimmer along with a female emperor dragonfly and a common darter.

The black-tailed skimmer has a very limited distribution in the North of Ireland, particularly in the east, with few records overall. Its presence at Bog Meadows is a significant find and underlines the importance of this urban wildlife haven.

The discovery also highlights the value of habitat improvements carried out at the nature reserve in recent years by local nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife, which manages this 47-acre site. The newly created pond and scrapes at Bog Meadows provide the ideal open water and bare bank habitat favoured by dragonflies.

David Littlejohn, who photographed the rare creature, said: “We’ve seen more dragonflies here recently than ever before, but we didn’t expect to spot something so rare. It’s fantastic to see the nature reserve supporting such a variety of species.”

Ellen Sheridan added: “The black-tailed skimmer was a real highlight! It really shows how important it is to protect places like this for wildlife.”

Dawn Patterson, Community Engagement Officer at Bog Meadows with Ulster Wildlife, said: “This exciting discovery is a testament to the hard work of our volunteers and the improvements we’ve made to the habitats here at Bog Meadows.

"To find the first black-tailed skimmer for Belfast – and only the second for County Antrim – right in the heart of the city shows what’s possible when we create the right conditions for nature to thrive. Bog Meadows continues to surprise us with its growing list of wildlife highlights, and we hope this inspires more people to visit and get involved.”