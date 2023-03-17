Record turnout in green for SPAR Craic 10K

BEST FOOT FORWARD ON ST PATRICK'S DAY: The 2023 SPAR Craic 10K attracted over 2,600 registrations

St Patrick's Day festivities were off and running early this morning as the ninth annual SPAR Craic 10K got underway from City Hall at 9am.

Lord Mayor Tina Black started the fun run which attracted a record 2,600+ registrations.

Following a route which took participants up the Falls to the Grosvenor then through the city centre to Botanic Gardens and the finish line at Ormeau Park, the Craic is the biggest 10K in the North.

The field ranged from hardy runners aiming to complete the 6.2 miles at lightning speeds to fun-runners in green tutus and emerald tiaras (and that's only the men) just happy to complete the course.

AND THEY'RE OFF: First citizen Tina Black sounds the klaxon to get the 2023 SPAR Craic 10K underway

First males home, crossing the line together at 34 minutes 19 seconds were Patrick Bell and Stephen McAuley. First woman home at 36 minutes 25 seconds was Gladys Ganiel.

Among this year's sponsors, led by SPAR, were Options IT, Aflac NI, Queen's University, Total Produce, Better, Féile an Phobail and Tipperary Water while partners included Belfast City Council and Athletics NI.

Said Connla McCann of organisers Aisling Events: "Record numbers did provide us with additional logistical challenges but I want to say a big thank you to the volunteers, to the PSNI, the pacers, St John's Ambulance and the marshals who ensured all our runners got around the route safely. It's a fabulous way to start St Patrick's Day and we're in awe of those who make the Craic the start of their patron saint's day celebrations."

TEAM KERR: Pushing off Aaaron past the City Hall starting line

Full results are now online.