STORM ÉOWYN: Red weather warning comes to an end but strong winds continue

STORM: Fallen trees on top of a van in South Belfast on Friday

THE RED weather warning has officially ended but strong winds from Storm Éowyn are expected to continue throughout Friday.

It comes after strong winds resulted in damage to homes and property. Fallen trees will continue to affect the road network as the clear up continues.

Fallen trees at the entrance of Cherryvale Playing Fields in South Belfast

An amber alert is now in place until 9pm, with peak gusts of up to 70mph still fairly widespread and gusts potentially reaching 80mph in exposed areas along the coast.

A warning for ice and snow also comes into effect from 7pm until 10am on Saturday.

Most shops will be reopening within the next hour, including supermarkets which closed during the red weather warning.

Translink announced that its rail services will be cancelled for the rest of the day, with impact expected on bus services which are set to resume.

Limited Belfast Metro and Glider services will recommence at 5pm. In addition, buses from Belfast to Dublin including Dublin airport, and Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport, will also be restored from 5pm.

As of 3pm, NIE Networks say approximately 283,000 customers were without power but this may yet rise.

Alex Houston, Network Operations Manager for NIE Networks said: “We’re aware of hazards on the network so are urging everyone to stay well clear of any damaged equipment or broken lines and be aware that electricity can jump gaps.

"Where trees have fallen they may have impacted on a power line even if damage isn’t immediately obvious, so please look out for power lines and stay clear.

"Our restoration efforts are now getting underway as the red warning passes and we will be prioritising the hazards and critical infrastructure sites that we know have been impacted. Our ask of the public is to remain vigilant and clear of any electricity lines.”

Anyone who encounters damage to the network should advise NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643. Customers can also report a power cut online via nienetworks.co.uk.

Elsewhere, Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport say some flights will go ahead this afternoon, however passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.