Friday bus services continue to be disrupted by storm

DISRUPTION: Translink says rail services have been cancelled for the rest of Friday while bus services will be severely disrupted

TRANSLINK says there will be further impact to bus and train services due to the ongoing effects of Storm Éowyn.

No rail services will operate for the remainder of Friday with potential impact to some early Saturday morning services also.

It is anticipated that bus services will also continue to be affected this afternoon and evening while work to assess the road network is carried out in conjunction with other agencies.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell said: “As we monitor the impact of the storm, early indications show there will be significant work needed to assess the damage, undertake repairs and remove debris from the railway before we can resume passenger services safely.

“We have already identified there are several railway lines blocked with fallen trees and debris that will need removed. The road network is also impacted with debris and there is also damage to some passenger facilities in certain areas.

“Our teams are on standby and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will take steps to carry out the vital safety checks to start the recovery process.

“We will keep passengers informed of developments through our Journey Planner, website Weather Warning and social media channels and would ask everyone to please check these before you travel. We will continue to work collaboratively with all agencies and will resume bus and train services when it safe to do so."

Bin collection update

Meanwhile, Belfast Council has issued an update to residents who were due to have any bins or Bryson recycling boxes emptied on Friday.

A council spokesperson said: "Bins should be left out by 7am on Saturday morning. If they are not emptied tomorrow, residents should bring them back in, and then leave out again by 7am on Sunday.

"Bryson Recycling boxes will be done on their next scheduled collection date.

"We will be updating our website and social media channels again today with further information for all our services and venues on Saturday."