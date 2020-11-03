Reds boss McLaughlin hoping for return to Co Antrim Shield decider

Ryan Curran, pictured in action against Glentoran last month, is one of a handful of injury concerns for Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin ahead of tonight's Co Antrim Shield clash with the Glens at Solitude

Co Antrim Shield semi-final

(Tonight, 7.45pm, Solitude)



CLIFTTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin is hoping that Glentoran’s poor run of late won’t change as the sides meet in the semi-final of the Toals Co Antrim Shield tonight (Tuesday) at Solitude (7.45 pm kick-off, 7.45pm).

The Glens are without a league win this season and were beaten at Solitude just over two weeks ago.

Reds boss McLaughlin is hoping to return to the Co Antrim Shield final and retain the trophy following last season’s dramatic win over Ballymena, but is under no illusion that a quality Glentoran side will prove a tough test.

“We want to retain the trophy,” said McLaughlin.

“It was a brilliant night at Windsor Park that night against Ballymena. The way we won it and the reaction of the fans - they were out in their numbers on a cold night in January.

“We want to experience that again, but we’ve got to get to the final first. It will be tough against Glentoran because they’re a good side and full of quality. They’ve got the biggest squad in the division and all top players. This bad run they’re on at the minute will not be long in ending, we just hope it won’t end of Tuesday night and it rolls on for another game.”

The Reds have a few injury concerns ahead of tonight’s semi-final with Chris Curran and namesake Ryan only fit enough to start on the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

Conor McMenamin came off early with a tight hamstring and Levi Ives and Garry Breen missed out altogether.

McLaughlin is slightly concerned with the injuries coming so early in the campaign, but is happy with the quality available in his small squad.

“We have a couple of injuries and had to patch a few boys up,” revealed McLaughlin.

“Chris Curran didn’t start the game (against Carrick), Levi Ives, Garry Breen and Ryan Curran – all key players weren’t fit to start the game.

“To be carrying injuries so early in the season is a wee bit worrying at times. You can understand it if you’re 10 matches in, but after two games played we’ve four or five players struggling to start the match. Over the next day or two we’ll keep an eye on them.

“Conor McMenamin had to come off with a tight hamstring. We’ve got to nurse these boys as best we can because we’ve not the biggest squad in the league. What we have is plenty of quality and we’ve got to keep these boys fresh because we’ve another tough game against Glentoran.”

Larne host league-leaders Linfield at Inver Park (7.45pm) in tonight’s second semi-final clash.

