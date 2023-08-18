Registration opens for SPAR Craic 10k

CHARITY PARTNERS: Amy Dickinson from Aisling Events with Fiona Canavan, Henderson Wholesale, handing over the cheque for £2,640 to Marie Curie

SUMMER may have been something of a washout, but as the darker nights close in, the bright promise of spring beckons across the winter as registration for the SPAR Craic 10k opened this week.

The 2023 St Patrick's Day event saw a record attendance, and with £1 from each entry donated to Marie Curie, the charity was gifted a very welcome £2,640 by the race organisers.

The charity will benefit again in 2024 when the race returns to the streets of Belfast on Sunday, March 17, and registration is already open for those keen to avail of the super early bird offer saving.

Thousands will set off from City Hall as the race gets under way, enjoying the craic and camaraderie that now goes hand-in-hand with an event that will see Belfast painted green on St Patrick's Day morning. The run finishes at Ormeau Park as part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saint's day.

The race is now established as one of Belfast's top events, when thousands from the city and further afield set off on a 10k run with craic and enjoyment the main focus of Belfast's premier urban run where everyone is given a céad míle fáilte.

The super early bird offer of £17 will be available until January 1, 2024, before increasing to £20 until March 3 and then £25 until race day, with each entry including a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Each registration will see £1 donated to Marie Curie, the SPAR Craic 10k charity partner.

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight. Late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardians.