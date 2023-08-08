Discovery of 'suspicious device' sees road closures at Shaws and Rossnareen

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Shaws Road area of West Belfast after a “suspicious device” was discovered.

A police cordon remains in place at Rossnareen Park, with road closures at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue.

Road closures are causing serious disruption to road users with members of the public, including motorists, advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said “A further update will be provided in due course.”

The Hillhead Spar shop remains open with the cordon beginning at the adjacent traffic lights.

Local residents and businesses in the Rossnareen area, including a pizza shop, barbers, and betting shop, have been directly impacted by the security alert as they remain in-between the cordon lines.

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said the security alert is causing disruption in the area.

“A number of roads have been closed following the discovery of a suspicious device and I’d ask the public to heed the directions of police and avoid the area.

“The last thing this community wants is to see is people’s lives being disrupted in this way. This is a residential area where many families live, with a number of local businesses nearby. Young people are being redirected to the local GAA club to be collected by their parents and police and ATO are at the scene. I have visited the area to offer my support to residents and those impacted.

“I hope that nothing untoward is discovered and this alert passes off without incident. Anyone with any information should come forward to police as soon as possible.”