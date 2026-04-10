A NUMBER of road closures will be in place around Grand Central Station in the coming weeks to allow for completion of ongoing work.

Public realm works to enhance pedestrian safety, walking routes, accessibility and cycling around Belfast Grand Central Station continue to progress and are due to be completed this summer.

As part of the final delivery phase, a programme of road resurfacing works is now being scheduled to ensure a high-quality, durable finish following construction.

Planned resurfacing works:

Phase 1: Amelia Street / Great Victoria Street

Saturday / Sunday 18–19 April

A full road closure will be required

Works will commence at 8.00pm on Saturday evening and are expected to complete by Sunday evening



Phase 2: Hope Street / Sandy Row

Resurfacing will be completed over four consecutive weekends in May:

Saturday / Sunday 9–10 May

Saturday / Sunday 16–17 May

Saturday / Sunday 23–24 May

Saturday / Sunday 30–31 May

Works will commence at 8.00pm on Saturday evening and are expected to complete by Sunday evening each weekend



During these periods, road and lane closures will be in place, with clearly signposted diversion routes.

Some Metro and Ulsterbus/Goldliner services will be impacted with some stops in the area temporarily suspended.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Road users and public transport passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time.

Translink is encouraging people to consider using public transport when travelling into the city centre during these works, as some delays may be expected for road users.

Passengers should check www.translink.co.uk or use Journey Planner before travelling and allow extra time for their journey.

Translink would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during these essential works.