Rugby: Key game for Ulster and Cardiff in Belfast

WITH European rugby now over for another year, Ulster return to salvage their URC season when they host Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7.35pm, live on BBC).

Ulster hover just inside the playoff zone heading into their final five regular season games in the competition, meaning there is little room for error if they want to remain in the hunt for silverware.

As for Cardiff, they sit in 12th and know they must also produce a run of victories to get themselves a quarter-final spot, so it's de facto cup final rugby from here on in for both sides.

Home advantage will help Ulster this week as they return to the Ravenhill venue for the first time since early March having been on the road including last week's 53-14 Challenge Cup loss in France to Clermont.

In fact, this is Murphy's first time in change of the club on their home patch having been in South Africa for two URC fixtures and then twice in France in European competition.

They welcome their Welsh opponents this week that are yet to register a win in 2024 having lost seven on the bounce in all competitions, but have been competitive in recent times against Munster and Connacht when they narrowly came up short.

Their last trip to Belfast in 2022 resulted in a 48-12 win for the hosts, but Ulster will take nothing for granted this week as they seek to find a run of form to see them reach the postseason.

In Welsh international winger Josh Adams, full-back Cam Winnett and former Cardiff City soccer player Alex Mann, the visitors have decent quality and Murphy insists his side have an opportunity, but confirmed he will change the team up this week after a run of tough games.

"We have a different competition now, we have to try qualify in the top eight of the URC," he said.

"We have two home games, we have played four away games over the past four weeks. To have two home games in a row is a new focus and we will have to rotate some of our players because they have been through a tough few weeks.

"There will be an opportunity for other guys to come in and stake a claim for the jersey."