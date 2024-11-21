WATCH: Heavy snow falling ahead of three weather warnings and weekend storm

HEAVY snow is falling across Belfast ahead of a number of weather warnings over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which is in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

WATCH: The Black Mountain hidden behind a curtain of snow and heavy cloud on Thursday afternoon in this view from the Andersonstown News office. pic.twitter.com/Ile6w1y5Fd — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) November 21, 2024

"Showers are expected to become more frequent during the afternoon and evening, feeding south across Northern Ireland and turning to snow above 150m," a spokesperson for the Met Office said. "Some places could see 2-5cm of fresh snow, with a further 10cm over mountain tops.

"Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight as temperatures drop below freezing."

Meanwhile, the second main storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy, persistent rain this weekend.

Storm Bert, as it has been named, is forecast to bring snow, rain and strong winds to parts of the North this weekend with wind gusts of up to 70mph expected in some areas over Saturday and Sunday. Heavy snowfall could bring further disruption to parts of the country while heavy rain is also likely, especially in western parts.

A warning for wind from the Met Office is in place between 5am and 7pm on Saturday. A third warning for rain and snow is in force from midnight to 11am, also on Saturday. Saturday’s wind warning could also result in delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while coastal towns may be affected by large waves.

Meanwhile, NI Water is calling on householders and businesses to be prepared for the weather warnings by ensuring their water pipes are protected. When temperatures drop below zero over a prolonged period of time, water in pipes can freeze and expand, and when temperatures rise and the frozen water starts to thaw the pipes contract which causes them to crack or burst.