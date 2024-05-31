Rugby: Munster host Ulster with both keen to maintain momentum ahead of the playoffs

Ulster got the better of Munster in Belfast earlier in the season INPHO

THOMOND PARK is the venue for Ulster's final regular season game in the United Rugby Championship as Richie Murphy's side face table-topping Munster.

Ulster have already secured a place in the playoffs, but know their quarter-final will be away from home as they are unable to catch up to fourth-placed Glasgow whatever the outcome in Limerick on Saturday (5.15pm, live on RTE and Premier Sports).

Still, maintaining winning momentum heading into the playoffs would represent a statement of intent as Ulster have been on a fine run of late, stringing four wins together including a hearts toping victory at home to Leinster last time out.

Heading to Munster will be no easy task, however, as Graham Rowntree's side has been equally impressive as the defending URC champions lead the way with eight wins on the spin.

Ulster were 21-14 winners when they met in Belfast earlier in the season and they have also won three of their last four in Munster.

There is one sub-plot to this game and that comes in the form of the Irish Shield, which is awarded to the best performing of the Irish provinces in the inter-provincial games and Ulster lead the way in that particular table, two points clear of Leinster who face Connacht this weekend, while Munster have been the poorest performer in the derby games.

Ready for the final round 🔥



Your Ulster side to take on @Munsterrugby tomorrow in Limerick 🦌 #SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/ULEaWdX0VW — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) May 31, 2024

That does not lessen the extent of the challenge ahead as we are now into the business end of the season with everything geared toward making a push for the title.

Given their good run of form, Head Coach Richie Murphy has gone with an unchanged side from the one that defeated Leinster, while Munster have included Peter O'Mahony, Simon Zebo, RG Snyman, Stephen Archer, Rory Scannell and Seán O’Brien from the start as they seek to maintain top spot heading into the playoffs.