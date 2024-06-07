Rugby: No greater quarter-final challenge as Ulster head to Leinster

Ulster celebrated a big win over Leinster in Belfast three weeks ago, but the challenge will be even greater in Saturday's URC quarter-final in Dublin INPHO

THEY may have got the better of Leinster in their two URC regular season games this term, but it would nonetheless be a huge step forward for Ulster should they eliminate their rivals in Saturday's quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium (5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

When it's come to the crunch in knockout games, Leinster have consistently had the measure of Ulster when it really mattered and despite those two defeats earlier in the campaign, will be favourites to advance into the semi-finals.

Therefore, the challenge is great for Richie Murphy's men who will know that pulling off a win would be significant and evidence that they are heading firmly in the right direction.

Leinster will be ravenous to regain the title, having lost to Munster in the final last year and then two weeks ago, came up short in the Champions Cup final against Toulouse after extra-time.

That defeat stung, but in true Leinster fashion, they bounced back in their final regular season game last week to demolish Connacht and send them into this week's quarter-final in good form.

Ulster may have come up short in Munster last week, but had won four straight games to ensure they reached the playoffs and qualified for next season's Champions Cup, their penultimate fixture seeing John Coney nail a late penalty to help them to a 23-21 win over Saturday's opposition.

But doing it when the pressure is at its greatest is a step-up again and Leinster will undoubtedly go into this game fully loaded with a team loaded with talent.

Hugo Keenan may have opted to throw his lot in with the Ireland 7s team bound for the Olympics, but nonetheless, a look at the personnel Leo Cullen has at his disposal is an indication of the scale of the challenge Ulster face this week.

Household names such as Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan populate the Leinster side, but Garry Ringrose has not made the match day squad as he returns from a shoulder injury.

"It's a huge challenge, an exciting one and will be an exciting test of where we are at," said Ulster Assistant Coach, Dan Soper.

"They are a hell of a team, hurting at the moment with the champions cup but they are a great side and we will have to be at our very best.

"If we can put them under pressure and make them uncomfortable, we give ourselves a chance. If we are off and deviate away from the plan, it could be a tough afternoon.



"We have beaten them twice where we have gone after system things rather than individuals.

"If we can break their system down we will have a chance. In the win a few weeks ago, we had three chances to score in the first 15 minutes, it's very seldom if you get those chances and don’t take them that you go on to beat Leinster. We have to take those chances if they come. You have to do it for 80 minutes.

"We want to go and perform this Saturday, if we do, we can really pressure Leinster. We can cause discomfort for them and it’s a knockout game to win."