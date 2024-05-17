Rugby: Plenty at stake as Ulster host Leinster

A GLIMPSE at the United Rugby Championship standings heading into the penultimate round of regular season games highlights just how vital Saturday’s home game against Leinster really is for Ulster (kick-off 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports).

Currently, Richie Murphy’s men sit sixth in the standings, but just one point clear of Benetton who occupy eighth and five above Connacht and Emirates Lions who still have a real shot of breaking into the top eight and securing a place in the playoffs.

Therefore, Ulster’s place in the playoffs is far from secure, likewise their involvement in next year’s Champions Cup, so this week’s game against Leinster and their final fixture away to Munster already have a knockout feel to them in order to remain in the hunt for silverware.

They have risen to the challenge in recent weeks, putting together three straight wins as Murphy, who has been confirmed as the permanent head coach on a two-year contract having initially linked up with Ulster on an interim basis, seems to have steadied the ship after a difficult season.

Their latest was a 31-20 win at Scarlets last weekend that has given them a real shot at prolonging this campaign, so matters are very much in their own hands going into the final two games.

Ready for a big one 😤



Your Ulster team to take on @leinsterrugby tomorrow at a sold-out Kingspan Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/QGzDquFtVC — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) May 17, 2024

“It’s incredibly tight,” Murphy acknowledged after the weekend win in Wales.

“Everyone is trying to work out what you need, the fact is nobody really knows. You have to get what you get, go into each game trying to win and that’s what we have been doing. We are at home to Leinster, obviously we beat them at the RDS earlier in season, so there is lots to play for.

“Knock-out rugby is about making sure you are in there and giving yourself a chance. You never know what will happen if you are away from home, it’s just a matter of getting there and giving it a crack.”

That 22-21 win on New Year’s Day at the RDS proved just a temporary shot in the arm, as they crashed out of the Champions Cup.

Their form in the URC has been fairly good despite losing twice on their visit to South African opposition, so a repeat of the win in Dublin would be most welcome as it would leave them in a healthy position going to Limerick at the beginning of June.

Leinster may have one eye on next week’s Champions Cup final, but there is no suggestion they will be taking it easy in Belfast this week and indeed, will use the game to get minutes into James Ryan and Hugo Keenan who are returning from injury.

On top of that, they currently sit behind Glasgow in the standings and are keen to leapfrog the Scottish club in order to secure the number one seed in the URC playoffs.

It sets it up to be a keenly contested affair, as all inter-pro derbies tend to be, and Murphy believes the home support can provide the extra push in what is a key game.

“It’s definitely going to be rocking from the Ulster supporters,” he predicts.

“They are very strong and I’ve been in the Leinster changing room in Ulster a few times.

“It’s a difficult place to go. Leinster will come up and have loads of confidence but we know a win could get us into a great position.”