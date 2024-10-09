RVH renamed Al-Shifa Hospital to commemorate one year of Palestinian genocide

SUPPORT: Activists renamed RVH 'Al-Shifa Hospital' to commemorate workers and patients killed by Israeli attacks on the hospital

PALESTINIAN activists have renamed the Royal Victoria Hospital in a symbolic act to mark 12 months since Israel began its war in Gaza.

With the conflict now engulfing wide swathes of the Middle East, from Gaza, to Lebanon, Syria and Yemen – protestors are concerned that the escalation in hostilities is preventing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Action was taken this week by protestors against businesses and institutions in Belfast which are seen as either directly or indirectly assisting the Israeli state.

A protest was held outside the Royal Victoria Hospital where it was renamed Al-Shifa Hospital to commemorate staff and patients at the Gazan hospital who have been murdered by Israeli attacks over the past year.

Eoin Davey the Public Relations Officer of BDS Belfast said: "Monday 7 October marked a year of genocide waged by the Israeli occupation forces against the civilian population of Occupied Gaza and Westbank, Palestine.

"In order to mark this horrific anniversary our activists undertook a number of direct actions across the city over an 18-hour period, commencing in the early hours of Monday 7 October and finished around 7:30pm that night.



"These direct actions were aimed at targeting and challenging local companies and institutions complicit in the ongoing genocide of Gaza."

Eoin continued: "All through the day BDS Belfast was joined by comrades from other Palestinian solidarity groups such as Mothers Against Genocide, Cairde, Queerde and Gaels against Genocide.

"All actions were live-streamed on BDS Belfast Facebook and Instagram pages encouraging other activists to join us."

Letters of complaint from customers were handed in to several stores in West Belfast who sell Israeli produce.