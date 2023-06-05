Sally Gardens playground refurbishment complete

A MAJOR refurbishment of Sally Gardens play park in Poleglass has been completed.

It is part of Belfast City Council’s £580k Playground Improvement Programme for 2023.

The two large feature play units have been updated with new colourful attachments and equipment.

A new junior multi-unit has been installed alongside other new equipment such as an inclusive roundabout and hip-hop rotator. New safety surfacing has been added alongside seating, bins and updated signage.

The Playground Improvement Programme has been in place since 2012 and has helped transform playgrounds across the city into safe, inviting, inclusive and exciting places for children to play and socialise.