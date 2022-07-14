Homes damaged (again) as Sandy Row 'cultural expression site' goes up in flames

Damage was caused to an apartment block as a result of an Eleventh Night bonfire in South Belfast, the Fire Service has said.

Three cracked window panes were reported in the building at Wellwood Street, close to the site of the Sandy Row bonfire.

ORANGEFEST: The bonfire at the Sandy Row 'cultural expression site' complete with the traditional messages KAT (Kill All Taigs) and FTP (F*** The Pope)

On Monday, many of the apartment block residents fled their homes amid fears about the pyre, which was built closer to the homes than ever before.

The Palestine and Irish flags go up on Sandy Row bonfire in Belfast pic.twitter.com/oFCviSdzfT — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) July 11, 2018

The bonfire was also situated close to the Holiday Inn hotel.

Five years ago the towering bonfire, in full blaze, toppled towards the apartments.

🎥 The moment the Sandy Row bonfire collapses to the side @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/6lv9V4pIUi — Damien Edgar (@damien_edgar7) July 11, 2022

Organisers claimed this year’s structure was three times smaller than the controversial one five years earlier.

On Monday night, however, firefighters had to continually blast the building with water to stop the heat spreading inside.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown, who was contacted by people from the area who had concerns about the bonfire, says nothing has changed despite previous damage to homes and property.

"Until we have a mature, respectful conversation across the community, we are just going to see the same tensions every year," he said.

"There are some of us who are wiling to have that conversation but there needs to be goodwill from all sides. People are entirely entitled to celebrate their culture but it needs to be done in a way which is respectful of the whole community and the environment."