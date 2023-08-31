Saoradh to hold protest before Shamrock FC v PSNI Irish Cup tie

FLASHPOINT: The Shamrock FC-PSNI game will be played at 'the Cricky' on September 16

REPUBLICAN group Saoradh say they plan to protest next month before an Irish Cup tie between Ardoyne side Shamrock and the PSNI.

The second round match will be played on Saturday, September 16 at Cliftonville Playing Fields, known locally as the Cricky.

Saoradh has called a protest from 12 noon on the day of the game, in protest against the Irish Football Association and the PSNI team.

North Belfast Saoradh spokesperson Dee Fennell said: "The IFA continues to normalise a discredited, sectarian and human rights abusing police force.

"This protest is not against Shamrock FC deciding to fulfil this fixture, should they do so.

"Rather it is a protest against the IFA continuing to force clubs to do so and the presence of this crown force in a community where they have harassed, battered and slaughtered for generations - including many members of local providers across the sporting spectrum.

"Saoradh call this protest action with confidence that we have the support of many members, players and administrators of various local sports providers with regards to this issue and that avail of this facility.

"We also hereby publicly invite other organisations who are welcome to attend on the day and raise awareness of their campaigns that highlight PSNI/RUC human rights abuses and sectarianism."

In a statement, Shamrock FC said: "We have no comment to make other than our club is only interested in playing football."

PSNI Chief Inspector Roberts said: “Police are aware of a planned protest at a football match in Belfast next month.”

An IFA spokesperson said: "The Irish Football Association has not received correspondence from either club in relation to this Irish Cup second round tie."