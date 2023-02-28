School kids get their hands dirty as part of one million tress project

MANY HANDS: Teacher Rachel McPolin and Lisa Critchley from Belfast Hills help pupils plant saplings in St Oliver Plunkett Primary School in Lenadoon

SCHOOLCHILDREN from across West Belfast have been getting their hands dirty as part of a brand-new tree planting scheme.

Belfast Hills and Belfast City Council have partnered with local primary schools as part of their initiative to plant one million trees throughout the city.

St Teresa’s and St Oliver Plunkett Primary schools along with Bunscoil tSleibhe Dhuibh have signed up to plant saplings in their grounds.

Pilib Misteil, principal of Bunscoil tSleibhe Dhuibh in Ballymurphy, said there was a need for children to learn in an eco-friendly environment.

“We have a lovely site here and our focus has always been preservation. Rather than concrete the area up we want to keep it green and make the area look as beautiful as possible.

He continued: “Children need a good environment to learn in and a green environment is a healthy and positive one."

Rachel McPolin, teacher at St Oliver Plunkett Primary in Lenadoon, spoke about their aims to become a “forest school”. She said that the school is benefitting massively from the project.

Pupils have began planting sapling's across the west

“We want to make the school as eco-friendly as possible. We aim to get the pupils into all aspects of the environment, from planting trees to vegetable cropping. I want to get the children to plant a few potatoes and carrots here and there within the school grounds,” said Ms McPolin.

Terry Rodgers, principal of St Teresa’s Primary school on the Glen Road, stated that the school was “fortunate to participate in Belfast Hill’s project”.

“As part of the project the children of St Teresa’s have planted over 80 new trees in their school grounds including a wide variety of species of tree,” He continued.

“The school’s Eco Team were also the first of any school to plant trees in reused car tyres that have been painted to add a splash of colour to the school playground. This was both a great way to reduce waste and increase the plant life in the school.”

Bunscoil tSléibhe Dhuibh boys and girls getting their hands dirty

Laura Shiels from Belfast Hills said the project is focused on engaging with the community.

“We show the kids how to plants trees and help teach them the importance of regeneration projects for trees and other environmental schemes that are in place. It is all about encouraging the community and it starts from the children.”

Laura added that they aim to deliver these projects within the community.

"It is so important to see so many young people involved in environmental projects," she said. "The big picture is that we are well on the way to planting one million trees throughout our city".