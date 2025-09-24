Belfast Schools hold vigils in support of Palestine

SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINE: Holy Evangelists' Primary School in Twinbrook was one of the school to take part

SCHOOLS across the greater Belfast area have participated in lunchtime vigils and protests in response to a call by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement.

The Schools Against Genocide movement seeks to encourage school communities to demand that the Education Authority and Department of Finance urgently devise an effective ethical procurement process, and are calling on the EA to ensure freedom of conscience for staff, learners and their families by not purchasing products from companies whose businesses profit from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The local schools were joined by protesters in schools across Ireland.