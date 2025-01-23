Schools to close on Friday ahead of Storm Éowyn

'DANGER TO LIFE': A red weather warning has been issued for the island of Ireland on Friday

ALL schools in the North have been advised to close on Friday as Storm Éowyn is due to land in the early hours. The advice is in line with that given to schools in the Republic.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of the six counties, from 7am on Friday until 2pm and is warning of "very dangerous conditions" and "widespread disruption".

The red weather warning has been issued for the entire island.

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff. Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Education Authority Chief Executive Richard Pengelly wrote to schools: "While I appreciate that this decision will impact on the work of schools, the more important issue is that we take action to avoid any potential risk to the safety of our children and young people and our colleagues across the sector.

"Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home."