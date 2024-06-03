SDLP selects Carl Whyte as North Belfast Westminster candidate

The SDLP has selected Carl Whyte as its candidate in the Westminster election in North Belfast. Mr Whyte has been a councillor for the Castle DEA since 2019.

In the last Westminster election in 2019, the SDLP did not run a candidate in North Belfast. Sinn Féin’s John Finucane took 23,078 votes against DUP’s Nigel Dodds's 21,135. Alliance’s Nuala McAllister secured 4,824 votes. It will be the second election that Carl Whyte will stand against former St Malachy's College classmates John Finucane (Sinn Féin) and Mal O'Hara (Green Party). Also on the ballot paper is the DUP's Phillip Brett.

“It is a huge honour to be selected to be the SDLP’s candidate in North Belfast," he said. "The truth is our area and the people who live here are not given being given a fair chance by the Tory government in London or by the parties who now control the Northern Ireland Executive.

"People deserve better and I will spend the next weeks of this campaign walking across our constituency and talking to as many voters as possible to make sure their voices are heard loud and clear.

“I will not stand by as parties that voted to hand our welfare powers to the Tories, failed to deliver meaningful investment to North Belfast, and backed budgets that have slashed public spending, pretend that somehow this is good government. By standing in this election we can also tell the parties who control the Northern Ireland Executive that they need to do more for this constituency.

Senator Mal to stand for Westminster election in North Belfasthttps://t.co/eAayZUf6G9 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) May 31, 2024

“North Belfast is a changing community and a changed constituency. Boundary changes have reshaped the political map here and this election is unlike any previous elections here. I truly believe that we can change our community for the better and I’m going to spend the next five weeks setting out my vision for a better North Belfast – free from the Tory government and with local leaders who deliver for people."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP added: “I have known Carl for well over a decade – he is someone who cares deeply about North Belfast and genuinely believes in the power of government to transform the lives of the people here. That’s why he has been such a strong voice on the council for North Belfast.

“He is also right that people and communities are being punished by the combined failure of Tory government and the parties who are in control of the Northern Ireland Executive.

"This election is an opportunity to change that and to create a new start for all of us. He will be a strong voice for people and communities here that deserve far better.”