Police appeal for information one year on from Sean Fox murder

POLICE have issued a fresh appeal on the anniversary of the murder of a West Belfast man who was shot dead.

Sean Fox (42) was murdered on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at around 2.25pm, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road and made their way past several people.

The father-of-two, who was a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat with family members. He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, they stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds. They left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the Fox family today, one year on from the murder of Sean.

"They are desperately hoping that those responsible for murdering Sean will be brought to justice and today I am making a renewed appeal for information.

"I am confident there are people within the community who know who the gunmen were and I would appeal to them to come forward and do the right thing. I would ask people to put themselves in the shoes of the Fox family."

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan is appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“This is a popular local club widely used by local families with young children. The gunmen fired 20 bullets, and we identified multiple strike marks. Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured that day.

“One of the gunmen was seen riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike, with a plastic bag over the seat. He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and had a cap on under his hoodie. He was carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.

“The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle, which appeared to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model. It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.

"This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution carried out in broad daylight and in front of a number of people. It was a barbaric act and one year on, the family of Mr Fox remain grief-stricken.

“Were you in the social club at the time of Sean Fox’s murder? Did you witness what happened, or did you see the two masked men arrive or leave the club?

"I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be, to come forward.

You can contact police directly via 101, or provide information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder."