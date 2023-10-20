PSNI will not appeal Judicial Review that officers were unlawfully disciplined

INCIDENT: Mark Sykes was arrested by police attempting to break up a Sean Graham massacre memorial in February 2021

THE PSNI will not appeal a ruling that two officers were unlawfully disciplined over an incident at an event to remember the victims of the Sean Graham bookmakers atrocity on the Ormeau Road.

On Friday, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “I can confirm that, following consideration of the Judicial Review findings, the Police Service of Northern Ireland accept the judgment and do not intend to lodge an appeal.

“I have communicated my position to the Chair of the Police Federation who will inform both officers. I acknowledge that our judgment was wrong and unlawful and I have offered to meet both officers to apologise.

“I realise this judgment has had a significant impact both within and outside the organisation. The Service Executive Team and I realise that our focus now must be on rebuilding confidence and trust with our officers and staff and across all communities.”

In February 2021, around 20 socially-distanced relatives of the victims as well as community leaders had gathered near the memorial plaque on the Ormeau Road for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 29th anniversary of the UDA attack.

Police intervened to break up the memorial event, claiming a breach of Covid regulations.

Mark Sykes, a survivor of the 1992 massacre, was subsequently handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media. He was released from detention in a city centre police station later the same day.

Following widespread criticism of the PSNI's handling of the event, one of the officers involved was suspended and the other was moved to another role.

The Police Ombudsman looked into the incident after receiving a complaint from Mr Sykes and subsequently sent an evidence file to the PPS for consideration. The PPS decided not to prosecute the officers.

In August, Justice Scoffield quashed the decision to suspend the first officer and reposition the second officer. The ruling prompted the Police Federation and unionist political parties to criticise the leadership of the PSNI.

A few weeks later, Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigned following that incident and a series of other controversies.