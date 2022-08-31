Funeral of North Belfast man Sean who drowned in Spain

THE funeral has taken place of a North Belfast man who died whilst on holiday in Spain, almost a month on from his tragic passing.

Sean McAleenan (47), from Somerton Park was discovered in the pool of a hotel in the Costa Dorado area on Tuesday, August 9. The much-loved dad had gone for a swim and was seen swimming lengths in the pool.

However, a short time later his body was discovered by two holidaymakers who pulled him from the pool. Despite efforts by paramedics, Mr McAleenan could not be saved.

Since his tragic passing, fiancée Maeve Kelly and other close family members have encountered delay after delay with the Spanish authorities in releasing Sean's body.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane and Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs, were among those who intervened to help the family. His remains were finally flown home to Belfast last Friday by Aer Lingus.

At his funeral service at O’Kane’s Funeral home on Tuesday, Minister Richard Lavery said anyone who had spent time with Sean "will have laughed with him and enjoyed his company".

"Sean loved horses and loved being the centre of attention," he said. "Recently, he and Maeve went to Yorkgate to see the Elvis film so naturally, Sean, after asking Maeve's permission, wore his Elvis suit. He was thrilled. That was Sean loving life.

"Sharing his joy in life was really important to Sean. He took great pride in his stepchildren and all they achieved.

"He boasted about everything. Maeve was the queen or the duchess and she was treated like one.

"Whatever he did, Sean squeezed every ounce out of living.

"Sean was devout in his love for music. Songs were his prayers and he had an artist for every mood. Sean's life has come full circle.

"Death touches us all and that's the greatest lesson, nothing lasts forever. Not pain, not sadness, no worry, the experience of loss can make us more aware of the preciousness of life and our need to make the most of the time we have. Sean always did.

"Continue to celebrate the legend of Sean McAleenan."

His death notice describes Sean as the beloved son of Marie and the late Sean, brother of Anne-Marie, uncle of Anna-Lee and great-uncle of Tayla. Adored fiancée of Maeve and stepfather to Niall, Cora and Emer.