Second security alert at home of East Belfast GAA in 11 days

POLICE are at another security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields on Friday – the second incident in 11 days.

The PSNI says it received a report of a device being left at the playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh on Friday. It’s understood a member of the public contacted police after discovering the object on Friday morning.

The pitches are used by the East Belfast GAA team.

It is the latest in a series of incidents which have taken place at the playing fields since the club started in 2020.

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “It is absolutely sickening and disgraceful that police are dealing with yet another security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields, used by East Belfast GAA.

“These disgusting attempts to intimidate children and adults playing sport on these pitches and to subvert the growth of Gaelic games in the area must stop.

“This is an attack on the entire community and must be condemned by all political representatives and sporting organisations.

"We must stand as a collective against this vile behaviour which is unwanted and uncalled for in today's society."

Local SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite says that repeated security alerts are hurting the local community.

“The groups behind these repeated security alerts at Henry Jones Playing Fields are doing so in an attempt to intimidate East Belfast GAA and force them out of the area solely because they wish to take part in Gaelic games in this community," he said.

"So far their efforts have been unsuccessful and they will continue to be as the majority of people stand with the club and others who have been affected.

“All these repeated security alerts are achieving is causing disruption to the lives of those who live and work in this area. In the vicinity of these pitches is a primary school, two nurseries and local housing, all of which suffer as a result of these alerts. Very young children have been forced out of nursery, and for what?

“It has been eleven days since the last security alert at this area and this cannot be allowed to continue. Council is working to deliver CCTV in this vicinity, but we also need to see those behind these constant attacks held responsible.

"No sports team or community should have to live in the spectre of regular security alerts and the sinister elements responsible for this campaign must be stopped.”