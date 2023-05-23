Security alert at the home of East Belfast GAA club

EAST BELFAST GAA: The Henry Jones playing fields where the security alert is taking place

AN ONGOING security alert is currently in place at Henry Jones playing fields in East Belfast – which is home to East Belfast GAA.

The PSNI confirmed the alert is ongoing with ammunition technical officers searching the grounds.

The pioneering GAA club have been subject to continuous intimidation since establishing themselves as the only GAA club in the east of the city in 2020.

In a statement the club said: "East Belfast GAA are disheartened to hear about the recent security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields. We, alongside many sports teams in East Belfast who share these pitches, have worked hard to revive these facilities for all members of the community and are saddened at those who threaten to disrupt the peace and cause alarm.

"This is especially disappointing following the positive news that some of the underutilised space at Henry Jones will be reallocated to facilitate a GAA pitch following a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee of Belfast City Council (BCC) on Friday 24 March. This will be the first BCC GAA pitch in East Belfast and is long overdue."

PSNI Sergeant Creelan said: “The playing fields remain closed this morning while searches are being carried out. Ammunition technical officers are currently in attendance at the scene.

“A road closure at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road remains in place at this time.

“Members of the public, including motorists, are reminded to avoid the area. We will provide a further update in due course.”

Titanic Sinn Féin councillor Pádraig Donnelly said the security alert had caused disruption to people in the area.

“A security alert is continuing at the Church Road and the Henry Jones playing fields which have been closed amid searches," said the newly-elected councillor.

“This has caused disruption to people in the area and Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery has been closed as a result.

“A road closure is in place at the junction of the Church Road and Manse Road and people have been advised by police to avoid the area. I would urge people to avoid the area while this alert continues and follow advice from police.”