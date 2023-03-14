Seven Gaelscoils competing in Cumann Scoildrámaíochta

An Cumann Scoildrámaíochta is set to make a grand return, with Gaelscoils across Antrim taking to the stage and performing plays as Gaeilge.

Seven Gaelscoils will be competing under the spotlight to progress to the Ulster Féile in An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny.

Six primary schools in West Belfast, Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, Gaelscoil na bhFál, Scoil na Fuiseoige, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Gaelscoil na Móna and Gaelscoil an Lonnáin and Gaelscoil an Chaistil in Ballycastle will be performing at Coláiste Feirste today, Tuesday.

Fionnuala Ní Mhealláin, who is involved in the organising of the competition in Belfast, says “the most important thing is to inspire an interest in drama and to have fun and craic".

Fionnuala, who is a Rang 3 teacher at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, said: “It is so nice that everyone is back together again.

“The Féile’s are all linked together. It’s the Belfast Féile first and the schools that get through go on to An Grianán Theatre. The schools that get through from the Ulsters go ahead to National Féile in Mullingar after that, so there are opportunities to travel.”

The schools will perform a range of different plays on the day, with Gaelscoil na bhFál performing stories about the local cemeteries and Bunscoil Phobail Feirste using Zoom as the theme of their play, amongst many other creative ideas.

Suzanne Waring, a teacher in Coláiste Feirste, will be the judge on the day. The performances will take place all throughout the day on Tuesday 14 March and parents and the community are welcome to attend.



“Coláiste Feirste are wonderful as they allow us to loan out their hall. The drama students give us great support as well as the staff there,” Fionnuala said.

“It’s great for the children to see other students from the Gaelscoils speaking Irish outside of school as well.”