Shan Vans to headline Féile Palestine Solidarity Concert at Falls Park

HEADLINERS: The Shan Vans will be playing the Falls Park this weekend

WEST Belfast Irish language indie rock band The Shan Vans are set to headline a massive Palestine Solidarity Concert this weekend.

The event in the Falls Park on Sunday has been organised as part of Féile An Phobail and will bring together a diverse line-up of artists including, The Shan Vans, Frances Black, Tadhg Hickey, Enola Gay, Róisín El Cherif, Mikey Cullen and many more, to raise their voices in support of the Palestinian people.

All ticket money will go directly to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, ensuring that funds raised will provide essential support to those living in Gaza and the West Bank.

As part of the solidarity concert, The Shan Vans will continue their mission to support Palestine through their music.

Recently, they joined forces with Palestinian and Irish artists – including Tadhg Hickey, Mikey Cullen, Abood Aladham, and Wise Wolf, as well as over 40 visual artists and animators – to create the 'Unite Against Genocide' project which will be launched in the coming weeks alongside the band’s new unreleased decolonial anthem and music video.

The project is using art and music to stand against the intensifying Israeli genocide in Palestine. It aims to raise awareness and funds for those living under occupation, and in doing so, seeks to connect decolonisation efforts in both Palestine and Ireland.

Jake Óg Mac Siacais, frontman of The Shan Vans, emphasised the importance of artistic solidarity.

"Artists have a unique platform to amplify the voices of the oppressed," he explained.

"By using our music to highlight the Israeli occupation and genocide in Palestine and by drawing parallels with Ireland's own history of colonisation, we want to motivate others to do the same, to use their voices, and get creative about how they resist imperialism.

“By raising awareness of the ongoing genocide in Palestine and shedding light on the shared struggles for decolonisation in both countries, we are trying to highlight the strong bond between our two nations.

"Our new decolonial anthem and its accompanying music video, featuring contributions from over 40 illustrators and animators from across the globe underscores this commitment.

"The solidarity between Ireland and Palestine is built on shared histories of struggle and resistance.

"This concert is not just about raising awareness and funds for Palestinians. It's about uniting our community in a common cause and showing that our voices, together, can create a chorus of resistance.

"We’re encouraging all solidarity activists and campaign groups to make the journey to Belfast for the event, bring your banners and flags, and let’s send a clear message of solidarity to Palestinians everywhere in their hour of greatest need."

Tickets for Ireland For Palestine Solidarity Concert are priced at just £5 and are available here.